I never got to meet Joe Murray, but I heard his name many times after settling into East Texas a little more than seven years ago.

I heard about the Pulitzer Prize. I heard about his legendary writing, and I heard of his brilliant character. All those things are impressive, but what impressed me most was who was mentioning him. If you spoke with anyone who was respected in local newspaper circles, it was Joe’s name they were dropping.

