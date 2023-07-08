I never got to meet Joe Murray, but I heard his name many times after settling into East Texas a little more than seven years ago.
I heard about the Pulitzer Prize. I heard about his legendary writing, and I heard of his brilliant character. All those things are impressive, but what impressed me most was who was mentioning him. If you spoke with anyone who was respected in local newspaper circles, it was Joe’s name they were dropping.
One of the many things I was excited about when I accepted the position of publisher for The Lufkin Daily News was to meet Joe face-to-face. It was his time in the same job that made me all the more aware of the importance of my new title. It was a job Joe Murray had, and I’ve been trusted with that heritage.
Ironically, I spoke with my editor, Jeff Pownall, a couple weeks before Joe passed and asked if I could meet the great man. Jeff said he could arrange a meeting. It was about two weeks later I got the news that Joe had left us. I carry the tremendous regret that I didn’t ask to see him earlier.
I wanted to write my feelings about Joe immediately after I heard of his death. After giving it some thought, I decided to wait a week and let the people who really knew him tell their stories and share their grief. As someone who was simply an admirer from afar, I needed to recognize my place and approach the subject at a later time. I’m glad I did. The things I’ve read and the people who wrote those words have given me an even deeper appreciation for what Joe did for Lufkin, for Texas, for his newspaper and for his family and friends.
If you’ve gotten to know anything about me in the last couple months, you’ve probably figured out that I’m big on remembering the people who paved the road for the journey I’ve been traveling for more than 30 years. Today, I and many others stand on the shoulders of men like Joe. Conversely, I and those like me need to be cognizant of the path we’re blazing for the generations to come. It’s the best way I know to honor Joe and the people like him.
I imagine the kind of greatness Joe achieved wasn’t a goal. Not having met the man, I can’t say that with complete certainty. I can, however, feel that in all the tributes and farewells I’ve read from people I admire and trust. I also firmly believe that great people don’t seek greatness; it’s a product of the greatness that already exists within them.
I want to thank the people who contributed memories of Joe in the newspaper he made so recognized and respected. I want to send a personal thanks to Jack Stallard, the sports editor for The Longview News-Journal and the former sports editor for The Lufkin Daily News. I worked with Jack for seven years at The News-Journal before accepting the role of publisher here in Lufkin. Jack, I appreciate your time and thoughts in helping honor Joe and, even though you’re a Tennessee fan, I think the world of you, my friend.
As for me, the obligation to lead The Lufkin Daily News in the right direction has never felt more urgent. Knowing I sit in the same position and hold the same responsibilities that were once Joe Murray’s is humbling and gratifying. I hope I can rise to meet the standards he set many years ago, and I pledge to do all I can to measure up to the legacy he’s left behind.
