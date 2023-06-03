The times in my life when I didn’t have a dog are few, and if I didn’t have one, I was probably looking for one. The 12th of this month will be the third anniversary of the passing of my favorite one ever, Maggie.
Maggie was a black dog. That’s what I told people when they asked me what kind of dog she was. “A black one,” was always my answer. She resembled a lab but hated the water. She didn’t know any tricks, at least not any she would do on demand. She was able to fool you into giving her another treat if she’d already gotten one from someone else. And she could ease you on your worst day with her gentle way of snuggling up next to you.
My daughter brought Maggie home one night after going to dinner at the home of her boyfriend’s grandparents. They had adopted her from the local pound, but she cried too much. They tied her with a rope to a tree outside and fed her an infrequent diet of table scraps.
I was less than excited to have a dog at that point. It had only been a few days since we had to put one down because of a serious illness. I wasn’t ready to take on another one that soon, but I soon surrendered, and Maggie — or Mags as we called her — became a family member.
I can’t begin to count the things that dog destroyed. There was an expensive couch, a MacBook power cord, a family heirloom blanket, countless shoes (she was partial to flip flops, and the more expensive, the better), belts, rugs, door frames and the list goes on. She really liked to take ChapStick from purses and, for whatever reason, loved the taste of legs and feet with a fresh coat of lotion.
Mags became my traveling buddy, riding with me pretty much anywhere I went. She had her own spot in my backseat and, when I stopped to grab something to eat at a drive-thru, I had to order her some fries and chicken nuggets. I would just blindly toss these fries and nuggets into the back seat, and she’d never miss catching it in her mouth.
For years, I’ve enjoyed playing acoustic guitar. I’m not anywhere in the realm of good, but it’s something that’s therapeutic to me. When I would break out the guitar for one of my therapy sessions, Maggie would always make her way to my feet and sit quietly listening as my audience of one and my most kind critic.
As Mags grew older, she especially enjoyed visits from the grandkids. They could stand on her, lie on her, ride her and fall on her, and she never flinched. It was her gentle nature that endeared her to so many and made her loved by almost all who met her.
A few days before Maggie passed away, I was sitting in an almost dark living room late at night strumming my guitar. Mags made her way to my feet, like always, and listened as I fumbled with chord progressions too difficult for my untrained fingers. I paused for a moment and looked down at my aging companion of many years. She returned my gaze with what I swear was a goodbye. She stared so intently and then stood slowly and nuzzled her head against my chest. I rubbed her head and told her I loved her and how much I appreciated all she meant to me. When I pulled back to look at her, her cloudy eyes and the gray on her face vanished for just a moment, and there was a glimpse of that little black fur ball of a puppy that showed up unwanted.
The day she passed, my wife and I returned home from the vet’s office and sat down for dinner. We were both emotionally exhausted, and there was little to no conversation. As we ate in silence, a brilliantly colored red cardinal appeared at our window and stared at us for what seemed to be five minutes. It didn’t move — it just looked at us. I’d always heard that when a cardinal visited, it was a visit from someone who died. We both stared in silence, crocodile tears rolling down our faces, as Maggie visited us that evening in the form of a little red bird. She was telling us she was OK. She was telling us goodbye. To this day, when I see a cardinal, I smile and say, “Miss you, Mags.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.