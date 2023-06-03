The times in my life when I didn’t have a dog are few, and if I didn’t have one, I was probably looking for one. The 12th of this month will be the third anniversary of the passing of my favorite one ever, Maggie.

Maggie was a black dog. That’s what I told people when they asked me what kind of dog she was. “A black one,” was always my answer. She resembled a lab but hated the water. She didn’t know any tricks, at least not any she would do on demand. She was able to fool you into giving her another treat if she’d already gotten one from someone else. And she could ease you on your worst day with her gentle way of snuggling up next to you.

