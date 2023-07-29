As I’m writing this column, we’re less than 24 hours away from packing the car and making the trek from sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to the friendly confines of East Texas. Red-skinned, tired and recharged, the wife and I will split time behind the wheel and asleep in the passenger seat for the 14-hour drive home.
Leaving a vacation is always bittersweet. We got to spend a lot of time with five of our seven grandchildren, which is always a plus. We have grandkids spread from Utah to Alabama to Virginia to North Carolina. Getting all these cute little rascals together in one place is basically impossible, so we relish the time we can spend with as many of them as we can see at one time. They never disappoint.
Then there are our kids. Again, they’re spread out across the country, which means FaceTime and phone calls are the majority of the interaction. It’s nice to see the people we once raised now raising their own. I don’t know if there’s a better feeling than watching your kids care for their kids. It’s a little sign that you did OK raising some good humans, who are now going to do the same.
My wife and I became empty nesters last year, and there are certainly some advantages to that lifestyle. The food you left in the fridge is still there when you go back for it the next day. If something gets broken, it doesn’t require a ‘‘Law and Order’’ episode to figure out the culprit. Last, but certainly not least, sleeping in on the weekends without having to be up early for a ball game, a school trip or just to cook breakfast is a bonus worth mentioning.
On the other hand, hearing the proverbial patter of little feet accompanied by the chatter of little sleepy voices in the morning is something you realize you miss. Watching little towheaded kids wander down the hallway with their bedheads searching for Gia and G (it’s what they call my wife and me) is a sight I’ll never get tired of seeing.
As I finished that last paragraph, I had to explain to a 2-year-old that I wasn’t in charge of the dispensing of drinks in the morning. Followed by the question of “why” after each explanation. Thankfully, mom was right on time with a bowl of oatmeal to save me from the inquisition.
Then there are our friends of many years who we really only get to see on this trip. If there are any better people than the folks we meet here every year, I would certainly like to meet them. It was 15 years ago that they accepted me into this wonderfully crazy bunch without question. In the years since, they’ve become family and people I care for and love dearly. I just wish we all got to visit more often.
The return to home is still something to look forward to. Even though it’s just the wife and me, there are two pups we love and miss like there’s no tomorrow. Bentley is a mix of Chihuahua and Pomeranian who, at 12 pounds and standing 8 inches tall, rules the house with an iron fist. Marly, a white lab mix rescued from the streets of Longview, several years ago, is one of Bentley’s loyal subjects — well, until she randomly decides she isn’t.
We miss our pups so much that we installed a camera inside the house just to be able to see and talk to them when we’re gone. Getting home and seeing their excitement to see us is something we very much look forward to. I’m positive no one has ever been more excited to see me than they are.
Then there is the familiarity of home. I look forward to my own bed, my own shower, my recliner and the comfort of knowing I am home. Getting to see our friends and coworkers, who truly make coming home a pleasure, is part of the feeling of home. We may never be millionaires, but with friends and family near and far and our spoiled pups all set against the backdrop of our adopted home region of East Texas, we’re still pretty dang rich.
