One of my favorite memories of my youth is listening to the tall tales of my grandfather, then looking to my grandmother and asking, “Is that true?” Papa, as we called him, would always give the same incredulous look and say, “Of course it’s true.” Mama, my grandmother, would just shake her head.

Probably my favorite tale is the time he went rabbit hunting to feed his family. Papa was the youngest of 13 kids being raised by a single mother in Alabama. Food was hard to come by, and often the family was left to eat what they could glean from Mother Earth.

