One of my favorite memories of my youth is listening to the tall tales of my grandfather, then looking to my grandmother and asking, “Is that true?” Papa, as we called him, would always give the same incredulous look and say, “Of course it’s true.” Mama, my grandmother, would just shake her head.
Probably my favorite tale is the time he went rabbit hunting to feed his family. Papa was the youngest of 13 kids being raised by a single mother in Alabama. Food was hard to come by, and often the family was left to eat what they could glean from Mother Earth.
According to Papa, his mother came to him to tell him there wasn’t enough to eat. She said he would have to go kill a couple of rabbits for dinner, otherwise they would all go hungry.
As his story goes, he was given a .22 rifle and two bullets. He said ammunition was an expense that was not in the family budget, so if you wanted two rabbits, you had two bullets to get them. No pressure, right?
Papa painted a beautiful scene as he talked about the Alabama spring morning, the sun shining, a gentle breeze blowing in the trees and the almost perfect temperature. As he was admiring nature’s beauty, a rabbit appeared maybe 20 yards in front of him. As quietly as he could, he raised his rifle, took aim and fired a shot. He missed.
With the weight of his mother’s words on his shoulders, he stopped to rest against a stump. He has let the family down and now there was either going to be no dinner or, at the very least, a very small dinner. Only one rabbit wasn’t going to be enough to feed the entire family. If he missed again, there was going to be no feeding the family at all.
As he pondered his plight, he saw two rabbits standing side-by-side, munching on clover and not paying him a bit of attention. His mind raced. How in the world was he going to be able to kill two rabbits with only one bullet?
He watched closely as the rabbits grazed, being careful not to move too much and scare them away. He ran through several scenarios in an effort to come up with a solution to his problem — then it hit him.
He slowly reached in his pocket and pulled out the knife he used to skin rabbits. He slowly placed the knife, blade toward him, in the stump. As quietly as he could, he raised the barrel of the rifle and placed it on the stump, the knife blade resting against the end of the gun. Squinting one eye closed, he lowered his face to stare down the sight across the field at the two feeding bunnies.
This was his last chance to bring home dinner and, being a Christian young man, he said a small prayer, squeezed the trigger and closed his eyes as the rifle exploded and sent the bullet down the barrel. He said, as the bullet exited the barrel, it hit the knife, splitting the round in two. Each portion of the bullet found its target and the two rabbits fell. Dinner was going to happen after all.
As I looked to my grandmother to ask if this was true, she looked away. Even she wasn’t going to dignify that silly question with a response. Papa, just kept eating his dinner as if he’d just told me it was raining outside.
