I’m one for tradition. I enjoy knowing the same thing is going to happen on the same day or time. I take great comfort in knowing what’s going to happen, which doesn’t leave my fate left to chance. The universe has quite the sense of humor when left to decide things for you.
One of my favorite traditions is steak every Friday night. I look forward to the next steak night beginning at the end of each steak night. I’m literally in a constant mode of anticipation, save for the two hours or so when I’m actually living that delicious dream.
I’ve never been a hunter, so going out and killing my own dinner has pretty much always been reduced to my limited skills as a fisherman. Let’s face it: Fishing is easier. it’s not done in the cold, the equipment is cheaper, and not once have I had a bad day fishing and then get mocked by a fish running in front of my car on the way home. With that said, I think I could hunt a cow.
I’ve often wondered if we developed a taste for beef because it’s delicious or is it delicious because it’s easy to get. It doesn’t exactly take Daniel Boone to track and shoot the elusive cow. They aren’t camouflaged, they aren’t particularly crafty, they’re a really big target and they’re not what you would call fleet of foot. I’m pretty sure you could hunt a cow with a brick.
My bovine-hunting daydreams aside, I do consider myself a steak snob. I fancy myself someone who knows how to pick out a nice piece of beef and also someone who knows how to prepare and cook it. I need to qualify the titles I’ve mentioned. They were bestowed upon me by me, so there’s nothing official outside my own ego.
Steak night begins at my house around 1 p.m. I strike out on the hunt for the perfect steak early in the afternoon, picking out just the right cut. I look for the right marbling and the proper thickness. I’m partial to a tomahawk ribeye because those require a more complicated process of grilling than other steaks.
The process begins by marinating the steak in Dale’s Steak Seasoning. I should probably let you know that I would eat a dead armadillo if you marinated it in enough Dale’s. The steak stays in the deliciousness that is Dale’s for probably three hours. This gives the meat time to absorb the marinade and it also lets the steak reach room temperature. Letting it get to room temperature is critical.
Due to the size of most tomahawk ribeyes, I use indirect heat on the grill to do what’s called a reverse sear. I have two baskets that sit down in the charcoal area of my grill, one against each opposite side. This leaves the middle of the grill open and the steak away from direct flame and heat. Insert the thermometer probe, place the steak on the grill, cover it, open a cold beer and wait.
Once the desired internal temperature is achieved (rare), I take the steak and place it directly over the coals to get the proper sear on the outside. I hear people have things to eat with their steaks. Salads and potatoes are some popular choices, from what I hear. To me, that just sounds like stuff to take up room in your tummy that could be filled with more steak.
The eating of the steak is accompanied by a nice glass of wine and two fur-covered, shameless beggars named Bentley and Marley. These two dogs are also big fans of steak night — to be honest they’re a big fan of whatever you happen to be eating that night. Steak just happens to be their favorite.
I probably should mention here that I was told by my doctor to cut back on eating red meat. Not to worry, I promptly changed doctors, so everything is OK now. I can’t say I’ve ever met a truly happy vegetarian, and I pray for these people. I’m glad to know I raised my dogs better than that.
I embrace my carnivorousness (I may have invented a new word). I revel in my love for red meat and all the tasty, smokey, deliciousness it offers my tastebuds each and every Friday night. I look forward to tossing small pieces of meat to my spoiled, ungrateful and adorable pups. I bristle with excitement knowing that my weekly tradition is once again upon me. Let’s eat!
