I’m one for tradition. I enjoy knowing the same thing is going to happen on the same day or time. I take great comfort in knowing what’s going to happen, which doesn’t leave my fate left to chance. The universe has quite the sense of humor when left to decide things for you.

One of my favorite traditions is steak every Friday night. I look forward to the next steak night beginning at the end of each steak night. I’m literally in a constant mode of anticipation, save for the two hours or so when I’m actually living that delicious dream.

Greg Weatherbee is publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is greg.weatherbee@lufkindailynews.com.