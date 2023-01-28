Wells the Warrior didn’t know, on that random day in November when some strangers approached him, that his life was going to change. But two months after the German shepherd was rescued, he is on a path for recovery.

A couple of animal advocates in Angelina County saw a social media post about a German shepherd in Wells that needed someone to help him and stepped up. They took him food and medicine and named him Norman.

