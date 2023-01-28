Wells the Warrior didn’t know, on that random day in November when some strangers approached him, that his life was going to change. But two months after the German shepherd was rescued, he is on a path for recovery.
A couple of animal advocates in Angelina County saw a social media post about a German shepherd in Wells that needed someone to help him and stepped up. They took him food and medicine and named him Norman.
Most of the fur on his body was gone, leaving spots of it here and there and around his head. His skin was infected and smelled like Fritos. His rib and hip bones were visible. His ears laid back and his eyes looked hopeless.
“You could just see in his eyes that he was losing hope,” said Karen Blanchard, director of Sauver Des Chiens, a German shepherd rescue that has taken on his case.
The rescue did not have a foster home set up for him when volunteers picked him up, but Irene Johnson, a foster mom out of Dallas, reached out and asked how she could help, Blanchard said. They set up a system to transport him from Wells to Johnson’s home, and Johnson began taking his health in hand.
Johnson has a few dogs of her own at her home and has fostered several over the last year or so, she said. She renamed him Wells the Warrior because his rough, infected skin looked like armor and he had gone through a lot. But she also knew he would make it through.
“His eyes looked like he’d given up, like if somebody didn’t step in, he wasn’t going to be OK, he was going to die,” she said.
Her analysis of his health was not far from the truth.
Wells was hesitant to enter her home after spending his life outside. It took a week to convince him to come into her home from the garage. She would sit at the door and talk to him to try to convince him to come in.
His bottom teeth were missing from eating rocks, but the veterinarian determined the lost teeth were not bothering him.
His skin was a huge problem but has started to clear up with regular maintenance.
At one point, he stopped urinating. The vet drained his bladder and prostate and determined the prostate was inflamed and infected, so they put him on medications and made sure he was not also battling cancer. This, coupled with the fact that Wells is a purebred German shepherd, told rescuers and the vet he had likely been used for breeding before he was abandoned, Johnson said.
After clearing up these issues, he began socializing with Johnson’s other dogs and came out of his shell. Wells is a sweet dog, if maybe a little shy, she said. She trains service dogs and said on outings where she is trying to socialize him, he just sticks next to her because he is nervous.
He is great with children and adores Johnson’s 3-year-old granddaughter. One of Johnson’s other dogs knocked the granddaughter over one day while she was helping her grandma make gingerbread cookies, and Wells immediately ran over and started kissing her face.
“He loves, loves my grandbaby,” Johnson said. “He’s so gentle with her.”
But even as he began to feel better, things again worsened.
“He laid down one day and wouldn’t get back up for me,” she said. “Which is weird because he’s always by me or one of the dogs.”
When she tried to pat his belly, he cried out in pain.
The vet thought the problem may be in his belly or spine, but X-rays and scans showed nothing, Johnson said. So she found him a specialist and learned he had a bulging disc.
“It was probably from the life he led of being abused and living outside,” she said. “He’s put on weight now and he started to play a little bit, and it just gave way.”
Initial treatments did not work, and Johnson and the veterinarian determined surgery would be the next best option.
Wells has started to recover and is on crate rest, likely for a while, but he also has started to move around a bit more and take short trips in Johnson’s home. Her dogs sit outside his kennel and try to get him to play.
“He needs a home with a kid, and I think he needs somebody — a family — that’s going to realize what he’s been through and give him the time he needs,” Johnson said. “He can’t be pushed.”
He will be available for adoption in the spring, but until then, the rescue needs help paying his vet bills.
Between a number of vet visits, X-rays, scans and other tests, an MRI, three nights in the intensive care unit, his surgery and his medications, the rescue is looking at a $22,000 bill.
“We’ve done pretty well fundraising for him,” Blanchard said. “But we are in quite a bit of a deficit.”
By Thursday, more than $8,000 had been donated for his medical bills. He will still have at-home therapy and medications to take before he is well and the count for his medical bills are finished, Blanchard said.
