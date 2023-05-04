NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches County woman is hospitalized after being severely burned in a fire that destroyed a home Monday night.
Laura Leann Young, 28, was taken to a Houston-area hospital after she suffered burns to a large percentage of her body in the fire that broke out at a home in the 800 block of CR 4082 around 10:40 p.m., the authorities said.
Her condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Young initially refused medical care despite advice from law enforcement, firefighters and medics, authorities said.
“Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies filed an emergency application for medical attention due to the severity of her injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.
The activity log from the sheriff’s office noted that Young was “exhibiting signs of intoxication” when deputies arrived.
Two other people were at the property at the time of the fire. One was not in the home and was uninjured.
The second person fled before emergency responders arrived, possibly because of warrants for their arrest, authorities said.
It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if that person was injured in the fire.
Firefighters from the Melrose, Etoile, Martinsville, Swift-Shady Grove, Woden and Kingtown volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. Law enforcement and firefighters finally left around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CR 4082 is about halfway between Texas 21 and Woden off of CR 411 in the southeastern portion of the county.
