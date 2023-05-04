NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches County woman is hospitalized after being severely burned in a fire that destroyed a home Monday night.

Laura Leann Young, 28, was taken to a Houston-area hospital after she suffered burns to a large percentage of her body in the fire that broke out at a home in the 800 block of CR 4082 around 10:40 p.m., the authorities said.

