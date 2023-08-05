Woodland Heights Medical Center is the first in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area to utilize a new treatment for pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.
It is the first mechanical thrombectomy device FDA indicated and purpose built for this treatment.
“Deep venous thrombosis is the main cause of pulmonary embolism, which is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death only after heart attack and stroke,” said Erica Fidone, MD, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist with Woodland Heights Cardiology. “This new system will provide treatment that will not rely on blood thinners or aggressive thrombolytic therapy, which have their own inherent risks and for which every patient is not a candidate.”
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) typically occurs when a blood clot forms in the legs and pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when a part of the clot breaks off, travels through the bloodstream and causes a blockage of blood flow to the lungs. The blockage of blood flow results in right heart strain as the right ventricle is unable to push blood past the clot. In severe cases, right heart failure may occur leading to a fatal event.
Anticoagulation or blood thinner is the most common treatment for pulmonary embolism. However, anticoagulation only prevents new clots from forming and will not break down existing clots. Intervention with thrombolytics (tPA) or “clot busting” drugs help to dissolve clots for patients with intermediate-risk or high-risk pulmonary embolism. Conversely, this treatment is associated with a higher risk of major and fatal bleeding and requires an ICU stay.
“Patients now have a safer, less invasive option for the treatment of PE and DVT that can immediately relieve their symptoms and improve their vital signs and significantly affect their long-term quality of life for the better,” said Fidone, who has performed dozens of these procedures. “Staying on the leading edge of cardiac care is important for our patients, and we are excited to bring this new technology to Deep East Texas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.