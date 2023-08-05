Erica Fidone

Dr. Erica Fidone, an interventional cardiologist with Woodland Heights Cardiology, has performed dozens of procedures utilizing a new treatment for pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Woodland Heights Medical Center is the first in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area to utilize a new treatment for pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

It is the first mechanical thrombectomy device FDA indicated and purpose built for this treatment.