Jose A. Echavarria has been named the chief executive officer at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
His appointment is effective April 10. He currently serves as CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Springdale in Springdale, Arkansas.
A native Texan, Echavarria said he is excited for the opportunity to work with the Woodland Heights Medical Center team.
‘‘Lufkin is an exciting community with so much to offer its residents,’’ he said. ‘‘Lufkin is the regional hub in East Texas and the premier destination for health care within the 12 surrounding counties.
‘‘Woodland Heights has a legacy of providing patients with quality care close to home, and I look forward to joining that legacy and growing with the organization as we serve Lufkin and the communities in East Texas.’’
Echavarria supported volume growth, increased patient satisfaction and oversaw service line expansions as CEO of Northwest Medical Center.
Additionally, he achieved Hospital Letter Grade “A” from Leapfrog Group and improved patient experience scores to the 90th percentile in overall rating of a hospital.
“Jose is a great choice to lead Woodland Heights,” said Dr. Roy Guse, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees. “We were impressed by his commitment to quality and patient safety and know he will positively impact the care and services we provide.”
Echavarria’s previous hospital leadership experience includes serving as market assistant CEO for Northwest Health, overseeing the construction of a 12-bed Freestanding Emergency Department and leading the implementation of telemedicine for critical care, cardiology, pulmonology and neurology services across the five-hospital system.
Before joining Northwest Health, Echavarria was vice president of operations at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston. There he managed physician recruitment and service line expansions.
He also held an administrative position at Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio.
Echavarria said he knew at an early age that he wanted to pursue a career in health care.
‘‘I spent many long days and nights in the hospital after my father suffered from several heart attacks over a short period of time,’’ he said. ‘‘Even at a young age, I realized there were multiple opportunities to improve health care and embraced my destiny to be a part of the solution.’’
He carries that memory with him, which is why he ‘‘made it my goal to enrich the lives of every person with whom our hospital team interacts.’’
Echavarria, who is newly married to his wife, Elena, said they are eager to plant roots and become involved in the community. He enjoys hiking, fishing and exploring the outdoors with his 10-year-old Aussie, Trooper.
Echavarria holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. He has been an active member of community and national organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus and the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives.
‘‘I’m a Texan born and raised,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m excited for the opportunity to come home.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.