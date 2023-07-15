Pacemaker

Vivek Mangla, electrophysiology/interventional cardiologist, stands with members of the Cardiac Cath Lab team who assisted him at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Mangla is the first in Lufkin to implant the next generation in leadless pacemakers into patients in Deep East Texas.

Woodland Heights Medical Center is now offering the next generation in leadless pacemakers to patients in Deep East Texas. It is the first facility in Lufkin to offer the new devices.

Comparable in size to a large vitamin, the new pacemakers are less than one-tenth the size of traditional pacemakers. With approximately 40% more battery life compared to previous generations, the new pacemakers are projected to last nearly 16 and 17 years, respectively, according to Medtronic data.