Woodland Heights

Woodland Heights Medical Center recently was recognized by the American College of Cardiology. From the left are Mark Hobbs, surgical services director; Vicki Fountain, chest pain coordinator; Debra Taylor, chief nursing officer; David Sees, MD, cardio-thoracic surgeon; Vivek Mangla, MD, electrophysiology/cardiology; Charity Fennell, cath lab director; CEO Drew Emery; and Tanner Holt, assistant CEO.

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Woodland Heights Medical Center for its commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care.

The hospital was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through its ongoing performance registry reporting.