Woodland Heights Medical Center recently was recognized by the American College of Cardiology. From the left are Mark Hobbs, surgical services director; Vicki Fountain, chest pain coordinator; Debra Taylor, chief nursing officer; David Sees, MD, cardio-thoracic surgeon; Vivek Mangla, MD, electrophysiology/cardiology; Charity Fennell, cath lab director; CEO Drew Emery; and Tanner Holt, assistant CEO.
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Woodland Heights Medical Center for its commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care.
The hospital was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through its ongoing performance registry reporting.
Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator Program: Focus MI, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.
Woodland Heights previously was awarded the Chest Pain Center with PCI, Cath Lab with PCI and Electrophysiology Accreditations by ACC Accreditation Services. Woodland Heights also participates in several NCDR registries and the STS database.
With this new designation, hospitals and health systems can now showcase their elite status and publicly highlight their outstanding commitment to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.
“Woodland Heights has demonstrated its commitment to providing Lufkin and the surrounding communities with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Woodland Heights with the HeartCARE Center designation.”
Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement.
“Woodland Heights started the first cardiovascular program in Lufkin in 1987 and our commitment to providing quality cardiac care is as strong today as it was then,” said hospital CEO Drew Emery. “This recognition would not be possible without our many team members that include our physicians, clinical and ancillary staff.”
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care.
