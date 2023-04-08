Woodland Heights Medical Center is donating more than 650 jars of peanut butter (and other nut butters) to the East Texas Food Bank.
The donation, made in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, will help address hunger in this community.
All of that peanut butter was donated by Woodland Heights’ employees, medical staff members and volunteers during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive.
According to Feeding America, 17.4% of residents in Angelina County struggle to put food on the table. The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive was launched to help support individuals who are facing food insecurity, which is a social determinant of health.
“Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and well-being,” said Fallon Phillips, administrative specialist at Woodland Heights. “Through our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are working to help fight hunger in our community. Our generous employees stepped up their generosity to be sure we could stock the shelves of the East Texas Food Bank.”
Peanut butter is one of the most requested items for food banks because it is highly nutritious and has a long shelf life. Unfortunately, many food banks in America report it is also one of the least donated food items.
Other foods needed by the East Texas Food Bank include canned vegetables, canned meats, cereal, jelly, soups, as well as hygiene items.
“We are so appreciative of this amazing peanut butter drive hosted by Woodland Heights Medical Center,” said Rachel Collins, the branch manager of the East Texas Food Bank’s Lufkin branch.
“These jars of peanut butter will supply many meals for the neighbors who seek out our assistance that enables them to feed their families. We are so grateful to receive the support of Woodland Heights’ staff and the loving community in which we live. Thank you for helping us with our mission to ‘Fight Hunger and Feed Hope!’”
The East Texas Food Bank’s Lufkin site, 105 Lofton St., is always in need of volunteers, according to Collins.
She said the facility serves more than 2,000 households each month.
