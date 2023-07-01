Erica Fidone, MD, FACC, FSCAI, and Justin Price, MD, FACC, RPVI, recently have joined Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Fidone, a Lufkin native, is a board-certified interventional cardiologist. Price is a board-certified cardiologist.
“I am so honored to be back home in Lufkin,” Fidone said. “This community helped shape me into the person I am, and I look forward to putting my heart and soul into treating the people of this community with compassionate and humanistic care.”
Price echoed her enthusiasm.
“I am a native Texan and have fallen in love with this community,’’ he said. ‘‘I look forward to the opportunity to put my knowledge and extensive skills to work in caring for the people of East Texas.”
Fidone earned her medical degree from Texas A&M University College of Medicine in Temple. She is board-certified in internal medicine, echocardiography, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. She is a fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions — a mark of excellence specifically among interventional cardiologists.
In addition to treating cardiac patients, Fidone has a passion for treating complex peripheral arterial disease and chronic venous disease. She completed a peripheral endovascular fellowship in addition to her cardiology training. Patient advocacy and education will be among Fidone’s top priorities in her practice.
Price also earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University College of Medicine in Temple. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.
He also is a registered physician in vascular interpretation, which documents the highest standard in vascular ultrasound interpretation. While his emphasis will be on cardiac disease prevention, he has extensive training in advanced heart failure including pulmonary hypertension.
“We are happy to welcome both Drs. Erica Fidone and Justin Price to the Woodland Heights Medical Center medical staff,” hospital CEO Jose Echavarria said. “With their outstanding training, enthusiasm for medicine and their love of East Texas, they will be an excellent addition to the medical community of Lufkin and the surrounding areas.”
Fidone and Price will be practicing at Woodland Heights Cardiology, 302 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 104 beginning July 17. For more information or to make an appointment, call (936) 633-1230 or visit WHMedicalGroup.com.
