Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at Lufkin’s Garden of Memories — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. Today, the national nonprofit announces the theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed.”
The inspiration for this year’s theme came while discussing the significance of 2022’s theme, which was “Find a Way to Serve,” and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives.
Wreaths Across America plans to focus on storylines of veterans and military families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving their communities.
The organization will continue its commitment to supporting and bringing attention to the needs of our veteran community while also showcasing the continued contributions of those who serve.
“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”
Rita Redd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary 113, said the organization did not meet its goal of 1,200 wreaths for 2022.
She encouraged East Texans to start now to help meet and go over that goal in 2023.
