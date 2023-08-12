Former Angelina County Judge and current Lufkin City Councilman Wes Suiter was appointed Friday as a temporary justice of the peace by County Judge Keith Wright.
“Suiter will temporarily serve as justice of the peace for Precinct 1 by filling in for Judge Billy Ball,” Wright said in a written statement to The Lufkin Daily News.
Ball is recuperating at home from a recent illness. He is doing well but will remain off work for a bit longer, according to Wright’s statement.
It’s in the public’s interest to keep cases on the Precint 1 JP’s docket moving, he added.
“Judge Ball has been working through a large caseload that backed up due to the COVID shutdown,” Wright said. “He has been making great progress on disposing of cases.”
County officials believe pending cases set for a hearing should not be delayed or reset for a later date, Wright said.
Ball’s docket includes numerous eviction cases that are time sensitive and have to be adjudicated without delay, according to Wright.
“Suiter’s appointment allows the county to have a competent and qualified person continue the work of the court during this period,” he said.
Suiter served as county judge for Angelina County from Jan. 1, 2007, to Dec. 31, 2018, and meets the qualifications for a temporary justice under the Texas Government Code, Section 27.055. He will serve until Judge Ball returns to the bench, Wright said.
Ball recently began his sixth four-year term as JP for Precint 1.
Precinct 1 in Angelina County serves the largest population of any justice of the peace precinct in East Texas between Tyler and Conroe.
As of Jan. 1, 2023, the Office of Court Administration shows 648 cases were pending in Ball’s court. Since then, 1,015 cases have been added to the docket. Ball and his staff have disposed of 1,074 cases so far this year and placed 213 on “inactive” status.
