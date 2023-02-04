I was never a helicopter parent. I believe in letting my daughter fight her own battles.
If she had a question about a grade a teacher put on her work or questions about an assignment, she needed to ask the teacher. I did not go to the school and question the teachers.
I always told her school was her job. I had a job of my own.
But I have become a helicopter child.
I want to know everything going on with my parents — from what they eat and drink to being at every doctor’s appointment, getting every test result and questioning every decision by doctors, nurses, insurance and Medicare.
That’s also part of my Type A personality. I don’t let go of much.
Mom is in a skilled nursing facility — having moved last week from the rehab wing because Medicare says she should be at a point where that much therapy is no longer needed. But medical issues are keeping her in the facility, needing nursing care for some of life’s most basic things.
The move to a new room — a new wing with new nurses — was traumatizing. Mom was used to the rehab room and the nurses. Since she does not see much and she can’t get out of the bed, much less out of the room without help, she is frustrated and afraid. She cried about moving and asked the nurses multiple times not to move her.
There was nothing any of us could do.
She says she feels she is going to be forgotten — that the new nurses won’t come help her — so she does not like the door to the room closed and she sleeps with a light on. The nurses are there and come when she calls.
She is only alone at night. Dad is at the nursing facility every day and spends most of the day with her — watching her do therapy and then they do pretty what they did when they were both at home — talking, eating, napping and watching TV.
Just knowing how afraid she is a lot of the time is difficult, and it makes me want to be at the facility more often and hover over the nurses to be sure they are tending to her as I would. They have others to take care of, and we have not had any issues with the care.
But the anxiety and worry are still there.
I ask them what medicines they are giving mom, and did she eat well, did she sleep well and did she have regular bodily functions?
Yes, just like when my daughter was a baby, and we were concerned with what she was depositing in her diapers, I am concerned about mom. Much of our health revolves around the regular bathroom trips, and so that has become a topic of discussion often between me and my siblings.
I never thought I would text my brother and sister that mom had a good trip to the bathroom. But it’s what we do because it’s an indicator of her health. Pure and simple.
So, for the foreseeable future, I will continue to hover around the nursing center, question everything and try and provide comfort to mom.
Look out new nursing staff. The helicopter will be landing often.
