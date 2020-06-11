A virtual public meeting on future transportation projects in TxDOT’s nine-county Lufkin District will open at 10 a.m. June 24.
A pre-recorded video presentation will detail the proposed 2021-24 Rural Transportation Improvement Program, or Rural TIP, for the TxDOT district that includes Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, Houston, Trinity, Sabine, Polk, San Augustine and San Jacinto Counties.
“These meetings offer the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities,” TxDOT states in its public notice.
Beginning June 24, residents can see the video presentation and comment by visiting txdot.gov and searching “Lufkin Rural TIP.” The presentation and comment period will be available to the public until 5 p.m. July 6.
The Rural Transportation Plan is part of a statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which is used by TxDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to fund projects for the next four years.
Written comments on the plan can be labeled “Lufkin District 2021-2024 Rural TIP” and emailed to Kelly.Morris@txdot.gov. Those without internet access may call 465-8383.
