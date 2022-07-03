Former Stephen F. Austin State University basketball player and 1978 graduate Loddie Naymola speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new SFA facility named in his honor in October 2021 near the William R. Johnson Coliseum.
JOHN KRUEGER/Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel file photo
The Southeast Texas business magnate whose name adorns Stephen F. Austin State University’s basketball practice facility is under investigation for potential intoxication assault after a six-vehicle crash that injured at least eight people in Beaumont.
A crash reported obtained by The Beaumont Examiner shows a recommended charge of intoxication assault against Walter E. “Loddie” Naymola Jr., 65, of Beaumont in the June 22 crash.
