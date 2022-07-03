SFA donor

Former Stephen F. Austin State University basketball player and 1978 graduate Loddie Naymola speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new SFA facility named in his honor in October 2021 near the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

 JOHN KRUEGER/Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel file photo

The Southeast Texas business magnate whose name adorns Stephen F. Austin State University’s basketball practice facility is under investigation for potential intoxication assault after a six-vehicle crash that injured at least eight people in Beaumont.

A crash reported obtained by The Beaumont Examiner shows a recommended charge of intoxication assault against Walter E. “Loddie” Naymola Jr., 65, of Beaumont in the June 22 crash.

Scott McLendon of The Beaumont Examiner and Josh Edwards of The Daily Sentinel contributed to this report.