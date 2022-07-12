NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s George Avery, staff archeologist and cultural heritage coordinator, along with volunteer archeological stewards from the Texas Historical Commission, began to unearth the history of an often-neglected gem in Nacogdoches County — the Sand Hill community.

Tucked between Melrose and Chireno along state Highway 21 sits Sand Hill, a community established as a freedom colony — those in which African Americans settled after they were freed. To date, there are about 500 freedom colonies recorded in Texas.