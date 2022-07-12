The first test unit dug during the Sand Hill community archeological project. Found in the test unit were broken glass pieces believed to have been from a school window, nails and a lid from what could have been a paint or tar can.
Volunteer Keith Stephens uses tools to inspect the initial dig were glass pieces believed to have been from a broken school window, nails and a lid from what could have been a paint or tar can.
SFA photo
NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s George Avery, staff archeologist and cultural heritage coordinator, along with volunteer archeological stewards from the Texas Historical Commission, began to unearth the history of an often-neglected gem in Nacogdoches County — the Sand Hill community.
Tucked between Melrose and Chireno along state Highway 21 sits Sand Hill, a community established as a freedom colony — those in which African Americans settled after they were freed. To date, there are about 500 freedom colonies recorded in Texas.
