NACOGDOCHES — A Tenaha man remained jailed Sunday on felony misdemeanor charges after he was found in possession of methamphetamine and illicit prescription drugs, authorities said.
Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
