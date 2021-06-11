A dog walks along Main Street during the True Blue Pet Parade at the 2019 Texas Blueberry Festival. The festival drew an estimated 24,000 visitors and returns this year after a pandemic-related hiatus.
NACOGDOCHES — Free COVID-19 vaccines will be among the latest additions to the Texas Blueberry Festival, returning to downtown Saturday after a pandemic-related absence.
Canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival sponsored by Tipton Ford and organized by the Chamber of Commerce returns with the usual favorites: pancakes served by the Kiwanis Club at 8 a.m., a car show in Festival Park, cooking demonstrations inside Commercial Bank of Texas, a 10 a.m. pet parade down Main Street and a children’s bounce and splash park with $10 wristbands.
