NACOGDOCHES — A Diboll man who was in jail in Nacogdoches County died in a hospital Thursday, nearly two months after falling alone in a cell and hitting his head on a toilet, Sheriff Jason Bridges said.
Jose Loredo, 62, was hospitalized from Oct. 3 until his death Thursday, Bridges said. He had been convicted of felony driving while intoxicated and was awaiting transfer to the state prison system when he fell. No foul play is suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.