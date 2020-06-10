NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Police Department has turned over the investigation into a confrontation between a man and protestors outside the county courthouse last weekend to the county attorney's office.
During a June 6 protest on the corner of Main and North streets, an individual whose name has not been released, confronted protestors. Photos and video from the event circulated on social media show a white man with his hand on a holstered pistol confronting protesters in what Nacogdoches Police Department Lt. Dan Taravella said was "an isolated incident."
Police spokesman Sgt. Brett Ayres earlier this week said investigators continued to look into the incident, which included viewing numerous videos, and have identified the man involved in the confrontation.
Video circulated online shows the man parked his Ford pickup in the south-bound, right-hand lane of South Street and exiting his vehicle. A woman filmed the encounter from the passenger seat.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Nacogdoches police announced it had handed the investigation over to the County Attorney John Fleming, who is responsible for prosecuting misdemeanors.
The county attorney's office did not immediately respond to a call for comment from The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
"The case has been forwarded to the Nacogdoches County Attorney's Office in order to allow prosecutors to give an unbiased review of witness statements, video footage and all other evidence," according to Wednesday's statement from the police department. "This action was taken to determine appropriate charges without perceived bias given the nature of the protest and the case's high-profile nature."
Protests have been held for more than a week in Nacogdoches as part of the worldwide rallies decrying police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. A white officer held his knee to the back of Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd repeatedly called out that he couldn't breathe.
"The practice of deferring to the prosecutor's office is best-practice in instances such as this. When there are multiple perspectives to an incident, the facts are gathered and presented to the appropriate prosecutorial office," according to the NPD statement. "This practice becomes especially true when citizens across the community have expressed valid concerns surrounding an event. The Nacogdoches Police Department acknowledges those who have respectfully and peacefully expressed their thoughts across the community regarding societal issues on a nationwide scale."
