Hudson Middle School eighth-grader Kairi Bruck tells Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke about health care and education issues affecting her and other young people during Thursday’s campaign stop at the Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke speaks to a group of around 200 people Thursday night at the Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches. O’Rourke reiterated his call for Medicaid expansion and better access to health care during his speech.
JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
NACOGDOCHES — Beto O’Rourke renewed his call to expand Medicaid and access to health care as part of a wide-ranging town hall meeting Thursday night at the Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches.
The Democratic nominee for governor told a crowd of around 200 people that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is “more interested in the issues that divide us,” including a near-total abortion ban, than ensuring Texans don’t die from treatable diseases.
