NACOGDOCHES — Beto O’Rourke renewed his call to expand Medicaid and access to health care as part of a wide-ranging town hall meeting Thursday night at the Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches.

The Democratic nominee for governor told a crowd of around 200 people that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is “more interested in the issues that divide us,” including a near-total abortion ban, than ensuring Texans don’t die from treatable diseases.

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.