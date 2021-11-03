NACOGDOCHES —A Nacogdoches County man remained jailed in lieu of $1 million bail Tuesday after investigators said he killed his father in the second knife attack involving the men in less than two years.
Blake Foxworth, 30, was charged with murder over the weekend in the death of his father, George Foxworth, 53. The elder Foxworth died late Friday at a Tyler hospital following surgery, Sheriff Jason Bridges said. Blake Foxworth is also charged with aggravated family violence stemming from the attack. Bail on that charge totals $50,000.
