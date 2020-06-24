With blue tape marks on the floor as a reminder to keep six feet from others, patrons at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center attend a class during limited hours last week. After re-opening with safety protocols in place on June 1, the facility has closed due to a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.
After opening for limited hours June 1, the C.L. Simon Recreation Center closed on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with this employee will be tested and self-quarantine pending the results,” the city announced in a statement Wednesday. “If you have visited the Recreation Center beginning June 15, you may have been exposed. Please watch for symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough and/or trouble breathing, and contact your primary care physician with further questions or to seek testing.”
