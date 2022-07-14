NACOGDOCHES — After investigating a crash in the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 59 south reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers said the driver suffered a medical episode shortly before the wreck.
Pamela Grote, 63, of Lufkin, was driving south in a 2016 GMC SUV when the vehicle went off the road and into the median. The SUV struck the protective cable barrier with the left side of the vehicle, according to report from the preliminary investigation.
