NACOGDOCHES — A diverse group of around 100 protesters joined by Police Chief Jim Sevey marched to the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Saturday afternoon in protest of police violence against African Americans in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky.
“It’s not enough to protest when the blood is on the sidewalk. We’ve got to keep doing this” said protest organizer the Rev. Bryan Gates, who led the group in prayer.
The protest was the second Saturday and one of several in Nacogdoches since Floyd was killed. Protesters have gathered daily on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus, and other protests have popped up along North Street and in downtown.
“We’re in this together. It’s not us against them. It’s all of us trying to figure out how to be humans. Don’t give up,” said the Rev. Kyle Childress, pastor of Austin Heights Baptist Church. “Dig down deep. The journey is long. The battle is hard but we’re not going to give up because we’re in this together.”
The majority of protests around the nation, including those in Nacogdoches, have been peaceful. But some have resulted in violence. Retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn was killed by looters while protecting a pawn shop owned by a friend.
Police have also used violent tactics. Two Buffalo, New York, officers were charged with felony assault Saturday after video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man participating in a peaceful protest.
“Violence isn’t the answer. We’ve got to do this through love,” Gates said. “We’ve got to continue to make changes. We’ve got to continue to march.”
During an earlier protest Saturday, an armed man got out of his vehicle to confront protesters. Photos from the protest show the man with a hand on a holstered pistol as he approaches a group along North Street. No one was injured, and the man left.
“This was an isolated incident,” police Lt. Dan Taravella told protesters Saturday afternoon.
Side-by-side with Gates, Sevey led the group’s march from Festival Park to the courthouse.
“I want you to know you have my support,” Sevey said in an address to protesters.
The police chief called Floyd’s death “inexcusable” and promised protesters that police in Nacogdoches would not act the way those in Minneapolis did.
“This is a violation of procedure. It’s a violation of policy. It’s a violation of law. It’s also a violation of humanity,” he said of the actions of four ex-officers now charged in Floyd’s death. “It should not have happened.”
Sevey said he was appalled by how three other officers stood by with “robotic” looks on their faces as Derek Chauvin held his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes.
“What I saw was a culture of not being able to step in and do the right thing,” Sevey said.
Sevey stressed high training and hiring standers by his department, but activist Alec Johnson said the local policing must change.
“The data from the 2019 Nacogdoches police report in compliance with the Sandra Bland Act makes its clear that nonwhite citizens are overpriced and that characterizing the overall pattern of law enforcement in this town as racist is accurate and supported by facts,” Johnson said.
Johnson is running as a Democrat for District 11 state representative and will face Republican incumbent Travis Clardy in the fall.
Clardy last week condemned police actions in Floyd’s death.
“That wasn’t some questionable event,” Clardy said of Floyd’s death. “That was murder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.