NACOGDOCHES — Former Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital CEO Scott Street and other leaders at Medical Center of South Arkansas were chided by medical staff there who unanimously voted late last month that they had no confidence in the hospital’s leadership.
Street, who abruptly departed from Memorial in January 2107 without public explanation, has been head of South Arkansas Medical Center in El Dorado, Arkansas, since November 2017. El Dorado is a town of around 18,000 people in central southern Arkansas, about 50 miles north of Ruston, Louisiana.
