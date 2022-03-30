Abby Adcock, 7, right, and Kathryn Adcock, 6, look though a pile of stuffed toys during the Lone Star Santas’ Convoy of Toys on Tuesday at Cushing Elementary School. The nonprofit group of Santas from around the state let each child in the school pick out a pillowcase full of toys as part of relief from a tornado that hit the Cushing and Lilbert area March 21.
JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
Cushing Elementary School fourth grader Kaiden Kelsey gathers toys during the Lone Star Santas’ Convoy of Toys as part of a tornado relief effort Tuesday at the school.
CUSHING — Nearly two dozen Santas and Mrs. Clauses from around the state brought Christmas cheer to children affected by a destructive EF-2 tornado that damaged homes and left families in the dark for days.
The nonprofit group Lone Star Santas brought its Convoy of Toys to Cushing Elementary School on Tuesday. Cushing ISD canceled classes March 22 through Monday because of ongoing cleanup and relief efforts from the tornado.
