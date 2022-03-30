CUSHING — Nearly two dozen Santas and Mrs. Clauses from around the state brought Christmas cheer to children affected by a destructive EF-2 tornado that damaged homes and left families in the dark for days.

The nonprofit group Lone Star Santas brought its Convoy of Toys to Cushing Elementary School on Tuesday. Cushing ISD canceled classes March 22 through Monday because of ongoing cleanup and relief efforts from the tornado.

