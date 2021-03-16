NACOGDOCHES — There’s no aspect of life that hasn’t, in some way, been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a year’s worth of experience battling the plague, the local chapter of the Jaycees feel like it’s time to get back to work.

This month, the organization revived one of its largest fundraisers, reinstating its annual Red Dirt Mud Run and slating it for May 1 at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center. The other big fundraiser for the nonprofit — the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show — will return to the expo center from March 25-27.