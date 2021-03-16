Runners trudge through a bog during the 2018 Red Dirt Mud Run. Due to unforeseen circumstances, like severe weather in 2019 and a global pandemic in 2020, 2018 was the last year the popular Jaycees fundraiser finished as planned.
Tim Monzingo/Daily Sentinel file photo
Competitors at the Jaycees Red Dirt Mud Run slog through a wet, muddy section of track during the event in 2018.
NACOGDOCHES — There’s no aspect of life that hasn’t, in some way, been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a year’s worth of experience battling the plague, the local chapter of the Jaycees feel like it’s time to get back to work.
This month, the organization revived one of its largest fundraisers, reinstating its annual Red Dirt Mud Run and slating it for May 1 at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center. The other big fundraiser for the nonprofit — the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show — will return to the expo center from March 25-27.
