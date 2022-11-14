An Arkansas man who was stopped in Nacogdoches County with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine in December 2020 has been sentenced to more than 17 years federal prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said.
Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, of Ashdown, Arkansas, pleaded guilty June 28 to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 210 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
