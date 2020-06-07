NACOGDOCHES — Images of unrest across the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis late last month give James Peacock a sense of deja vu.
The Nacogdoches resident has seen it before, precisely 28 years ago in Compton, California, when he was deployed as part of a peacekeeping force during the Los Angeles Riots.
“That was just L.A. There were a couple other flash ups, but it was mostly just L.A.,” Peacock said.
But now protests — the majority peaceful but some resulting in violence — have spread across every major American city.
“This is more like ’68, the year I was born,” he said. “It must have seemed like the whole world was burning. That must have affected that whole generation. What does that tell us? It’s a cycle.”
After serving in the invasion of Panama in 1989, Peacock went back to Fort Ord, California, and was weeks away from the end of his Army enlistment when the Los Angeles area erupted into violence.
Four police officers — three of them white — were acquitted of the brutal 15-minute beating of Rodney King, an African American man.
The beating was caught on tape by a bystander, and graphic footage of the attack was shown widely on nightly news broadcasts. The acquittal in spite of a mountain of evidence was the breaking point for tensions fully stoked by years of racial and economic inequality in Los Angeles.
It took a few days of rioting before President George H.W. Bush invoked the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that empowers the president to deploy the U.S. military within the United States to quell violence.
By the time Peacock got to Compton, many businesses had already burned to the ground.
“We were there to go into neighborhoods where the police just couldn’t go. There were 120 of us. By the time we got there we were breaking up crowds of four or more. There weren’t that many. We never had to get in line and push,” he said.
Police had been working nonstop for days trying to slow the violence, and tired police, Peacock said, tend to make poor decisions.
The first night in Compton, Peacock and other infantrymen perched atop a Fiesta Mart grocery store.
“It was the only one standing that was still intact,” he said. “That night, there were people probing — gangs and things like that to see if the Fiesta was being guarded.”
Later they went farther into town, where protesters opened fire on the Army unit but were too far away to hit anyone.
“They were standing out shooting at us with pistols from 400 yards away,” he said. “Even when we reported that, the cops weren’t going over there. There weren’t enough of them.”
President Donald Trump has considered invoking the Insurrection Act with recent protests and riots. Deployment of troops inside the U.S. border has been extremely controversial throughout American history, and presidents going back to the 1870s have often balked at the idea.
Though unpopular, it can make a major difference in reducing violence both by and against police.
“It’s really kind of the beginning of the end of violence. That’s what contains it. When you finally mobilize troops, the cops can finally have a back-up and make better decisions,” Peacock said.
Peacock said he like most Americans was disgusted by the use of a frequently banned restraint by the Minneapolis police when they were attempting to arrest Floyd. An officer held his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
“There’s a thousand other ways to do it,” he said. “Including letting them go and picking them up later.”
But he’s not the only Nacogdoches County resident whose life was impacted in the early 1990s by the L.A. riots.
District Judge Ed Klein was a Marine stationed in California when the riots broke out. Just before the riots, his unit flew into Fort Carson, Colorado, for a training mission.
“We were on exercise over there shooting our Howitzers. The riots happened, and they took away our airplanes to go home. They were shipping riot gear from the east coast to the west coast,” Klein said. “We were stuck in Colorado.”
By the time Klein made it back to California, the riots were over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.