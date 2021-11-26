NACOGDOCHES — Wassailers longing for a cup of wassail made using Gerry Larabee’s secret championship recipe should include a stop at the Falling Star Art Gallery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Falling Star is just one of about 30 businesses that will be offering complimentary wassail and other holiday treats during the annual event that coincides with Small Business Saturday.

