NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Dr. Hollie Gammel Smith will take over for outgoing Dean of Students Dr. Adam Peck when he departs for Illinois State University in January, the university announced Friday.
Smith is a long-time staff member who currently serves as the assistant dean of student affairs programs overseeing the university’s Center for Career and Professional Development and spirit teams. During the pandemic, she’s led the university’s COVID-19 contact tracing program, according to Friday’s statement.
