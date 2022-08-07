Lufkin ISD athletic director and head coach John Outlaw hoists up the trophy after the Lufkin Panthers won the 2001 Class 5A Division II State Championship at the Astrodome in Houston in this Dec. 23, 2001, file photo.
Fans attending professional and major college sporting events today are, to say the least, coddled. They sit in cushion-back seats, can actually enjoy “cuisine” instead of standard stadium fare such as hot dogs and popcorn, and never have to break a sweat as they cheer and jeer since they are cooled by the massive air conditioning systems of enclosed arenas. Well, it’s the 21st century and technology is supposed to make us comfortable.
Every innovation has a beginning, and today’s multi-use, enclosed, creature comfort-filled spectacles owe their birth to a facility that today sits forlorn and almost forgotten next to massive Reliant Stadium in Houston — the “Astrodome,” whose official name is and always was actually the Harris County Domed Stadium.
The East Texas Historical Association provides this column as a public service. Scott Sosebee is an associate professor of history at SFA and the executive director of the association. He can be contacted at sosebeem@sfasu.edu; easttexashistorical.org. If you enjoy Dr. Sosebee’s weekly columns, SFA Press has published a new book with a compilation of his material over the last ten years. It is titled What Is It About Texas?. You can purchase the work through Texas A&M Press Consortium at tinyurl.com/SosebeeBook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.