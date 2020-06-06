NACOGDOCHES — Protests over the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has sparked nationwide demonstrations, continued peacefully in Nacogdoches this week.
More than 100 people have gathered daily at the Stephen F. Austin State University campus to protest, and smaller groups have gathered at the county courthouse and on the downtown square.
“Folks are behaving themselves and exercising their First Amendments rights as they should be able to do,” state Rep. Travis Clardy said during a call with the local chamber of commerce this week.
Floyd, a Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident who grew up in Houston's Third Ward, will be memorialized and buried in Houston next week. He died May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer used a widely banned restraint technique to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee. The use of force has brought widespread condemnation from police, politicians and civilians.
While the technique used to pin Floyd is largely banned across the nation, it was allowed in Minneapolis.
“That wasn’t some questionable event,” Clardy said of Floyd’s death. “That was murder.”
The four police officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired and later arrested. Derek Chauvin, who pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground, has been charged with murder.
Some protests around the county and in Texas’ larger cities have turned violent.
“I haven’t heard anybody defend the actions of those former law enforcement officers nor have I heard anybody condone looting and stealing and criminal behavior,” Clardy said.
Alec Johnson, the Democrat who will face Clardy on the November ballot, said in a press release that he “won’t condemn uprisings against police murders.”
“We are seeing the fierce determination of a people who are literally ‘mad as hell and not going to put up with it anymore.’ They are determined to be heard. They are getting stronger. And they are entirely justified,” Johnson said of rioters.
Johnson this week participated in at least one protest on the SFA campus, and that demonstration remained peaceful.
Another local protest planned for Saturday was sponsored by Nacogdoches area churches. The march from Festival Park was slated to begin at 4 p.m. with a prayer vigil to follow at the county courthouse.
“The people I’ve seen protesting are doing it on the right way. Nobody’s throwing bricks through windows. Nobody’s burning cars. Nobody’s assaulting police officers. That’s just now how we do things,” Clardy said.
Riots broke out in Austin this week, and protesters were apparently targeting the state Capitol, Sen. Robert Nichols said.
“The rioters actually got on the Capitol grounds and sprayed some buildings but not our actual Capitol, although they were headed toward it,” he said.
Both the Capitol building and Alamo are being protected by state troopers as the iconic Texas landmarks have become targets for protesters.
“Great efforts were made to secure those locations,” Clardy said.
Businesses near the Capitol were told not to reopen before Tuesday, Nichols said.
