NACOGDOCHES — Six students accused by Stephen F. Austin State University officials of filing a false police report against a 17-year-old freshman have filed a federal lawsuit against the university, alleging a rush to judgment and violation of due process and seeking a restraining order to prevent disciplinary hearings from going forward.
The suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Lufkin says SFA is denying the students due process by failing to turn over evidence and notifying the students what university rules they are accused of violating.
