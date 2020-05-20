Stephen F. Austin State University athletics will be stripped of hundreds of victories and pay thousands of dollars in fines after 82 ineligible athletes participated across a variety of sports between 2013 and 2019.
The university must forfeit all victories in which an ineligible athlete competed. That includes 29 in football, 117 in men’s basketball, 112 in baseball games and 31 in softball. SFA is being fined $5,000 plus one half of a percent of the total budgets for football and men’s basketball and must return half of its financial share earned from the 2016 NCAA basketball tournament.
Included in the vacation of wins are conference championships in men’s basketball in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18, as well as the program’s First Round win in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The banners recognizing those achievements will be removed from William R. Johnson Coliseum.
NCCA officials also imposed a a 2.5% reduction in scholarships in football for 2020-21 and 2021-22; a 5% reduction in baseball in either 2020-21 or 2021-22 and the loss of one scholarship in men’s basketball in either 2020-21 or 2021-22.
The NCAA governing also banned the football, men’s basketball and baseball programs from any postseason play for one year as the result of findings in the Academic Progress Report.
University athletic director Ryan Ivey will provide more information during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m.
