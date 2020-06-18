NACOGDOCHES — A sentencing date has finally been set for a Shelby County man who pleaded guilty more than six months ago to posting an online ad seeking to kill and eat a child.
U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale is scheduled to sentence Alexander Nathan Barter at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 in Beaumont.
In January, Barter pleaded guilty to two counts — attempted coercion and enticement and distribution of child pornography — of a four-count federal indictment. Sentencing recommendations remained sealed from public view this week, though new recommendations were filed in late May.
The sentencing will bring to an end an often-delayed graphic saga of sex and violence that began in October 2018 when Barter posted an advertisement on the dark web — a group of heavily encrypted websites often used for illegal activity.
In the ad, Barter reportedly wrote that he would like to molest, kill and eat a child. An undercover agent in Florida responded to the ad, claiming to have similar interests and saying that he was the father of a 13-year-old daughter.
“I’m very serious about doing this. I live in the woods, so I can make sure her body won’t ever be found,” Barter wrote to the agent, according to court documents.
The agent agreed to meet with Barter, who provided a map, hotel information and advice on what he thought the father should tell his daughter about their road trip from Florida. Barter then instructed the officer how to wipe his electronic devices and destroy evidence after he murdered the child.
The two arranged to meet Oct. 19, 2018 in Joaquin, and Barter arrived with a garbage bag and knife as well as a cellphone and tablet computer containing more than 600 images of child pornography. Several of those images depicted children being tortured.
Defense attorney John D. McElroy noted in several court filings leading up to the plea that he and federal prosecutors had been working on a deal for months.
Barter has been in federal custody since his arrest. Legal proceedings came to a stop in November 2018 when a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation. The evaluation by Dr. Tennille Warren-Phillips found that Barter is competent to stand trial. The full competency evaluation was given to his defense attorney and prosecutors but remains sealed from public view.
The case was delayed again in June 2019 and once more in September as plea negotiations continued and prosecutors found new sentencing guidelines.
