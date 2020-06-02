Monday marked the beginning of what experts predict will be an active Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association on May 21 released predictions calling for 13 to 19 named storms to occur before the season ends Nov. 30. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes, experts predict. An average season produces 12 named storms, according to NOAA.
The TxDOT nine-county Lufkin District this week issued a reminder for drivers to prepare now for weather emergencies, and these plans should include finding evacuation routes and making a communication plan for families in the event they are separated.
“During a storm, friends and family may not be together,” Lufkin District spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks said. “We urge you to make a plan now whether you must shelter in place or prepare for the extra traffic we could see locally from evacuees.”
Major evacuation routes leading from the Gulf Coast through East Texas include U.S. Highways 69, 59 and 96. Maps can be found at txdot.gov and show details for motorists from Beaumont to Brownsville.
TxDOT uses Twitter and Facebook to deliver storm preparedness, road condition and evacuation information.
Residents are urged to keep an emergency kit of non-perishable foods and bottled water on hand, as well as extra gasoline, batteries, flashlights, candles, and a battery-operated radio in case of a power loss. Travelers are urged not to drive in heavy rainfall, but if necessary reduce speed, buckle up and stay alert.
The first named storm of the season, Arthur, happened earlier in May before the NOAA outlook was announced. The remaining 2020 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names are: Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
