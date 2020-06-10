NACOGDOCHES — As far as a Nacogdoches woman is concerned her ex got exactly what he deserved, even if it ended with her facing two felonies and a misdemeanor charge.
Cleta Sue Martin, 27, was jailed Tuesday night after she opened fire on man's pickup after a dispute in the 6900 block of CR 350.
Deputies and state troopers were dispatched to a disturbance at the home when a man called, reporting that Martin had fired two rounds into his truck and was waving a gun around, according to the affidavit filed in her arrest.
State troopers detained Martin until deputies arrived on scene and interviewed her.
"She advised she had been told by the complainant he should have beaten her when they were dating," the document reads. "(Martin) returned home and drank three 12-ounce Budweiser beers, (and) got her pistol and shotgun."
Martin returned to the house specifically to shoot her ex's truck, according to the document.
And she did.
Both rounds were fired into the rear driver's side door, one through the window and one through the door. One round went through the vehicle, exiting through the windshield, and hit an occupied home nearby.
"The defendant advised she was taking the law into her own hands," according to the affidavit. "The defendant advised she was getting what she deserved and he got what he deserved."
Martin was still jailed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, and no bond had been set.
She's charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, terroristic threat of family or household, a Class A misdemeanor, and a state jail felony for criminal mischief. The third-degree felony is punishable by between two and 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines. The state jail felony is punishable by between 180 days and two years in jail.
