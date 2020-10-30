Stephen F. Austin State University president Scott Gordon, right, presents an SFA pennant to Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp during the announcement of an academic alliance between the universities. SFA will begin offering education degrees at A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan next fall.
NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University is expanding its footprint into the Brazos Valley and will begin offering early childhood and elementary education classes next fall at Texas A&M University’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.
The two universities announced the partnership Thursday in back-to-back ceremonies in Bryan and Nacogdoches. SFA is the first university outside the A&M system to offer classes at the Bryan campus.
