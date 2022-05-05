NACOGDOCHES — Mike Karns ’86, Stephen F. Austin State University alumnus as well as founder and CEO of Dallas-based Local Favorite Restaurants and Karns Commercial Real Estate, will give the commencement addresses during the university’s four graduation ceremonies this weekend, one today and three Saturday.
Karns received a degree in general business and finance. His restaurant company owns and operates a portfolio of more than 50 restaurants across 10 unique brands in four southern states as well as substantial real estate holdings. Karns bought the El Fenix chain in 2008 and has since acquired or created nine other restaurant brands, including Snuffer’s, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana, Village Burger Bar, WokStar and Twisted Root Burger Company.
