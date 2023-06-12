NACOGDOCHES — A guided tour celebrating National Trails Day last week included an inside preview of Nacogdoches’ newest museum and events venue.
A $1.6 million restoration and renovation of the historic Zion Hill Church at Lanana and Bois d’arc streets is expected to open to the public later in the summer, but a group of about 20 who joined local historian Jeff Abt and Historic Sites Director Veronica Amoe got an inside look at the 1914 building that’s been repaired and updated with fire suppression and climate control systems.
