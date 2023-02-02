NACOGDOCHES — From being administered through a small shack on Washington Square to educating nearly 12,000 students a year on its 421-acre main campus, Stephen F. Austin State University has come a long way in 100 years. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Nacogdoches community have big plans to mark the university’s first century throughout 2023.
“SFA’s history is filled with incredible people and events,” said Steve Westbrook, SFA’s president. “Our campus and community have been looking forward to celebrating them.”
