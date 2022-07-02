Stephen F. Austin quarterback Trae Self gets ready to fire a pass down the middle of the field while under pressure and getting a block from Terrin Robinson. Self will be a fourth-year starter for the ’Jacks this fall after a stellar performance his junior season.
Each season players are judged by their performances on the field. Some are even judged what they’re projected to accomplish. Stephen F. Austin senior signal caller Trae Self is expected to have a stellar year in 2022, after leading the Lumberjacks to their first FCS playoff berth since 2014. Heading into this season, he is ranked the No. 5 FCS returning quarterback by HERO Sports.
Self only ranks behind 1. Jason Shelley of Missouri State, 2. Xavier Shepherd of Kennesaw State, 3. Tim DeMorat of Fordham, and 4. Shedeur Sanders of Jackson State in HERO Sports predictions of the top signal callers coming into the 2022 season.
