After forcing the quarterback to fumble, Marje Smith scoops up the loose ball and dives into the end zone for the the second touchdown of the night. SFA came away with a 98-0 victory and will prepare for Sam Houston State in the Battle of the Pineywoods Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Xavier Gipson runs down the sidelines for a touchdown in the first half of Saturday's game against Warner. The Lumberjacks will be back in action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the Battle of the Pineywoods vs. Sam Houston State at NRG Stadium in Houston.
JaTerious Evans brings down the quarterback for a sack in Saturday's game against Warner. The Lumberjacks defense allowed just 141 yards and pitched a shutout in Saturday's game against he Warriors. Up next for the Lumberjacks is Sam Houston State in the Battle of the Pinewoods. Kickoff for that game is set for 2:30 p.m. at Houston's NRG Stadium.
NATHAN HAGUE/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
NATHAN HAGUE/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
NACOGDOCHES — After taking a week off following a loss to Louisiana Tech, SFA’s football team dominated the Warner Warriors 98-0. The Lumberjacks advance to 2-2 overall while the Warriors fall to 0-4.
“Really, a fun night for the Lumberjacks,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “We got to play a lot of people, a lot of crazy plays out there. Luckily for us, they all went our way. We’re so fired up about that. The most influential thing was the crowd. Gosh almighty, for a home-opener, that’s the biggest crowd I’ve seen in my four years here and they were loud and wore white (for Whiteout night) and I think they got their money’s worth. So there were plenty of fireworks there during the game and a bunch afterwards.”
