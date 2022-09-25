NACOGDOCHES — After taking a week off following a loss to Louisiana Tech, SFA’s football team dominated the Warner Warriors 98-0. The Lumberjacks advance to 2-2 overall while the Warriors fall to 0-4.

“Really, a fun night for the Lumberjacks,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “We got to play a lot of people, a lot of crazy plays out there. Luckily for us, they all went our way. We’re so fired up about that. The most influential thing was the crowd. Gosh almighty, for a home-opener, that’s the biggest crowd I’ve seen in my four years here and they were loud and wore white (for Whiteout night) and I think they got their money’s worth. So there were plenty of fireworks there during the game and a bunch afterwards.”