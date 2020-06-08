NACOGDOCHES —The 2020-21 athletic year will be remembered as the start of a new era at SFA Athletics. In the spirit of launching a refreshed identity, the Purple Lights Fund is excited to announce the 110% PLF Renewal Campaign.
This new initiative is an easy way to increase annual fundraising directly benefiting SFA student-athletes. A renewal statement will be sent via email to all PLF donors starting this week.
Whether it be in the classroom or in the competitive arena, SFA student-athletes give 110% every day. Now, to help meet the demands of the current college athletics landscape, the Purple Lights Fund is asking supporters of SFA Athletics to match the effort of our student-athletes by giving 110% of their annual donation from last year.
This fiscal year the Purple Lights Fund will be asking previous donors — there were a record 623 last year who raised more than $520,000 — to increase their gift by 10%.
Someone who donated $500 a year ago will be asked to give $550 as their 2020-21 PLF gift.
For those looking to become first-time members or returning donors that have not made a gift since 2018 or earlier, the PLF is asking for an initial gift of at least $110 to be a part of the campaign.
“We are so thankful and appreciative of all of our fans and supporters,” said SFA director of athletics Ryan Ivey. “While we have made some significant progress, we still have a ways to go, but I am confident we will get there. It will take the entirety of ’Jack Nation to help us move forward. We need everyone to help and support our amazing student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
All donors that choose to renew 110% of last year’s giving amount will receive a personalized gift and all contributions will count toward PLF member benefits as unrestricted gifts.
Unrestricted funds are used to aimed to support student-athletes primarily in the areas of summer scholarships, nutrition programs and facility enhancements. This campaign will further the work prior fundraising campaigns continue to impact, including the current construction of the Loddie Naymola Basketball Performance Center, the brand-new Beach Volleyball facility as well as facility enhancements made to Homer Bryce Stadium, SFA Soccer Field and Shelton Gym.
Spurred by the new energy of the SFA Athletics logo refresh, the PLF is aiming to bring donors closer to the action with added incentives including prizes, social media shout-outs and donor gifts.
“We have much excitement and energy surrounding our athletics department,” Ivey said. “It’s a new day and we are embracing that with the recognition that we want to see success as quickly as we possibly can.”
To learn more about the 110% PLF Renewal Campaign contact Tyler Boone, director of athletic development by calling 468-7105 or email boonetc@sfasu.edu.
