Battling the University of Texas-El Paso in the first meeting between the two programs, the FCS Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks challenged the FBS opponent, leading 14-3 in the second quarter. But the ’Jacks lost their momentum — and the lead — before the half and never could overcome the Miners, falling 24-14 Saturday night in the Sun Bowl before 6,047 fans.

It was a disappointing loss for the Lumberjacks, who came into this fall with hopes of challenging a tough schedule of opponents, despite the Southland Conference canceling the league’s fall sports. After taking the 11-point lead in the second period, a crucial fumble was turned into seven UTEP points and the Miners led 17-14 at the break and never surrendered the lead again.

John Krueger’s email address is sports@dailysentinel.com.

