Stephen F. Austin junior quarterback Trae Self (2) fires the ball downfield during Saturday night’s season opener at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. Self completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Stephen F. Austin senior running back Josh McGowen (22) breaks off a big gain during Saturday night’s season-opening contest for the Lumberjacks at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. McGowen rushed for 39 yards in the game.
EVAN LUECKE/SFA Athletics
Stephen F. Austin running back Da’Leon Ward (21), finished the game against UTEP as the Lumberjacks’ leading rusher with 51 yards on 14 carries and a score.
EVAN LUECKE/SFA Athletics
Battling the University of Texas-El Paso in the first meeting between the two programs, the FCS Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks challenged the FBS opponent, leading 14-3 in the second quarter. But the ’Jacks lost their momentum — and the lead — before the half and never could overcome the Miners, falling 24-14 Saturday night in the Sun Bowl before 6,047 fans.
It was a disappointing loss for the Lumberjacks, who came into this fall with hopes of challenging a tough schedule of opponents, despite the Southland Conference canceling the league’s fall sports. After taking the 11-point lead in the second period, a crucial fumble was turned into seven UTEP points and the Miners led 17-14 at the break and never surrendered the lead again.
